Spain maintain victorious start to Euro 2024 with 1-0 win over Albania

SPAIN continued their perfect start to Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Albania on Monday evening, becoming the only team thus far to have won all three of their group games.

Group B – consisting of Spain, Italy, Croatia and Albania – was widely hailed as a ‘Group of Death’ pre-tournament, but yesterday’s victory means Spain progress to the Last 16 with an immaculate record of nine points, five goals scored and zero goals conceded.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took to X to praise La Roja’s 100% record. He tweeted: “Impressive! Three games, three victories. And without conceding a single goal!. We’re going straight to the round of 16”.

After two convincing victories over Croatia and Italy, the 2018 World Cup finalists and reigning European champions respectively, Spain edged past an Albania side whose plucky performances in the group stage have earned them well-deserved plaudits.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to Spain’s starting line-up, safe in the knowledge the side were assured of progression to the knockout stages irrespective of the result.

In a hostile atmosphere in Dusseldorf, thanks to a majority Albania-supporting crowd, La Roja came under intense pressure at the start and end of a thrilling game.

But Spain’s superior quality and creativity came to the fore with RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo providing a textbook assist for Ferran Torres who opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

“Dani Olmo is a very talented player, he stands out”, said de la Fuente post-match. “I have a lot of solutions and that is good for the team”.

Chances came and went for both sides before a superb David Raya side from Armando Broja late on confirmed the victory and clean sheet, knocking out Albania and ensuring England will progress to the Last 16 no matter the result of tonight’s match against Slovenia.

Spain have been the standout stars of the tournament so far thanks to a host of eye-catching young talent including Pedri, Nico Williams, Fabian Ruiz and 16-year old sensation Lamine Yamal.

In 2021, the side crashed out in heartbreaking fashion after a penalty shootout against eventual winners Italy in the semi-final, with fans hoping they can go one step further in Germany.

The signs are good, too – the last time Spain won all three group games was 2008, a tournament they won.