Spain ‘is the best team’ in the Euro 2024 tournament after 1-0 victory over Italy, insists coach

THERE is ‘no better team than Spain’ in the Euro 2024 tournament following their 1-0 victory over Italy last night.

That’s the verdict of their coach Luis de la Fuente, whose team has booked their place in the knockout round after securing two wins from two at the Arena AufSchalke.

On Thursday night, an own goal from Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori gave a dominating Spain their winning goal – although they had a few very strong chances of their own.

“It’s not just the win, it’s the manner in which we did it against the current European champions,” De la Fuente said in a news conference.

“We were superior physically, tactically and in terms of the talent of our players.

Star striker Yamal

“We dominated and controlled Italy and should have won by more with the chances we had.”

He added: “There is room to improve, but we saw the potential this Spain team has, nullifying a team like Italy. Now we have to go step by step.”

Spain were the second team to progress to the last 16 after host country Germany.

Following their win over the Azzurri, Nico Williams was named UEFA Player of the Match for helping set up the Spain goal.

“Things worked very well and my teammates helped me a great deal,” he said in a post-match interview.

“They got me in one-on-one situations, which are my forte. When you go past the full-back for the first time, it makes it easier and gives you confidence for the rest of the game.

“I think it’s my most complete performance with Spain and I hope to kick on and be able to help the team as much as possible.

“I’m doing everything in my power to contribute for the team and head coach here. I’ve always dreamed of being involved at this level, playing in the Euros and winning Player of the Match. I’m delighted.”

Spain will close group B on Monday with a match against Albania in Dusseldorf.