Orange level weather warning in Spain: Highs of 41C in the south as severe heat kicks off the summer season

AFTER a month of mixed weather across Spain in June, the heat is finally arriving on the Iberian peninsula.

According to state weather agency Aemet, temperatures are going to rise across the country to hit as high as 40C in certain parts.

The scorching weather comes after a so-called ‘Dana’ weather front brought with it cold conditions and even hailstorms in places such as Madrid and Castellon.

Temperatures will rise throughout today, according to Aemet, in particular in Castilla y Leon region.

Aemet’s weather warnings for Thursday. Aemet

Yellow warnings have been issued today for the provinces of Badajoz, Cadiz, Cordoba, Sevilla, Huelva, Jaen and Murcia due to the heat.

The only places that will see slight falls in temperatures are the Balearic Islands, Catalunya, Cantabria and Galicia.

The first orange weather warnings for heat this summer have also been issued by Aemet, in particular in the south where the mercury could exceed 40C on Thursday in parts of Andalusia and Extremadura.

The rest of the country’s thermometers will hover around 35C on both Thursday and Friday, Aemet reported.

“Protect yourself from the heat and look after your own,” was the stark message from the weather agency, ahead of this period of high temperatures.