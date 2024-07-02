Heat warnings in Spain: Highs of 38C in the south this week as weather experts predict a very hot July

HIGH temperatures reaching up to 38ºC in parts of central and southern Spain are expected from Wednesday.

State forecaster Aemet says that the first summer heatwave will arrive after an unusually cool and rainy week due to an Isolated High Level Depression (DANA).

Temperatures will start to rise rapidly over the next 24 hours, reaching typical summer values.

Clear skies and no rain are expected throughout the rest of the week according to Aemet.

Yellow extreme temperature alerts have been issued for the Sevilla area and inland Alicante province.

The forecaster says that temperatures on Wednesday could exceed 34 to 36ºC in the centre and south of the country.

They expect them to reach up to 38 to 40ºC in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys.

Further north in Alicante province, temperatures could hit 34ºC in inland areas like Orihuela City and Villena on Tuesday, rising a couple of degrees on Wednesday.

People have been told to take precautions, such as staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and avoiding prolonged sun exposure during the hottest hours of the day.

Another consequence of the higher values is that tropical nights are predicted with thermometers not dropping below 20ºC at night, with some areas staying at around 23ºC- coupled with humidity levels making sleep difficult.

Aemet’s long-range prediction for the summer season has warned about ‘higher’ than average temperatures.