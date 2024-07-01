1 Jul, 2024 @ 15:01
1 Jul, 2024 @ 18:30
1 min read

Boat migrant is accused of sexually assaulting cleaner at hotel where he is being held on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A BOAT migrant has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a cleaner at a Guardamar hotel that is being used as an emergency reception centre.

The Senegalese national has been bailed by a Torrevieja court but given a restraining order that keeps him from the alleged victim.

He has been expelled from the four-star Parque de Mar hotel which has acted as a temporary home for migrants since last October.

PARQUE DE MAR HOTEL

It accommodates up to 230 people at a time who landed by boat at the Canary Islands after making a dangerous journey from Africa.

The man is accused of approaching the female staff member on June 15 and touching her breasts.

She fled and warned security staff, who contacted the Guardia Civil.

No other arrests or incidents have been reported in connection with the centre over the last eight months.

Guardamar is one of the mainland areas that have been welcoming migrants under the auspicies of the Ministry of Migration and Inclusion to reduce pressure on reception centres in the Canaries.

They are looked off in hotels by voluntary groups until other accommodation is found for them.

There was controversy last autumn when the centre was opened at the Parque de Mar with no prior consultation by the Ministry with Guardamar council.

The city also has Ukrainian and North African refugees at the Vacunza Sun Beach apartments which are operated by the Cruz Roja.

Long-term displaced people from South America at looked after at the Costablanca Explore hostel north of Guardamar at La Marina.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

