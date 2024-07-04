Hail and storms to hit parts of Spain this weekend in freak July weather – while the south will remain very hot

THE weather in Spain has been anything but predictable this summer so far. If earlier this week the forecasts were for the arrival of some serious heat, today the predictions are that hail and storms will return these coming days in the latest bout of freak weather.

Temperatures are due to exceed 40C in parts of Spain from today, in particular in the south, which will remain hot.

But the arrival of a mass of cold air will mean that these conditions will not be the norm across the entire Iberian peninsula.

Friday afternoon is likely to see storms and rainfall in the northern Castilla y Leon region, as well as in the mountainous areas in the centre and northern part of mainland Spain, according to website tiempo.com.

The rainy conditions could be accompanied by hail this weekend.

On Saturday, the rainy conditions and storms will hit Cantabria, Galicia, the centre, the Pyrnees and the Iberian System mountain ranges (stretching from the central region to the Mediterranean coast).

As often happens with these summer conditions, the rainfall may be extremely heavy, with as much as 30 litres per square metre falling in a short amount of time.

Hailstorms are likely, with the hail itself likely to be large in size, while strong winds are also forecast along with the storms.

The bad weather is likely to spread across the north into Saturday evening, with rain also forecast for Sunday in Cantabria and cloudy conditions the same day in the northern mountains, also accompanied by showers and storms.

But by the beginning of next week a mass of warm air is likely to arrive in the peninsula, bringing with it the scorching conditions usually associated with summer in Spain.