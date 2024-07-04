Must-visit: Spain’s smallest city on a hilltop that is home to fewer than 300 people

SPAIN’S smallest city- Frias- with a population of under 300, also happens to be one of the country’s prettiest.

With two churches and a convent plus and homes perched on the edge of a crag, it is situated 80 kilometres from Burgos in the northern Castilla y Leon region.

King Juan II of Castile granted Frias city status in 1435 and these days it is a popular tourist spot.

VELASCO CASTLE(Frias Aytm image)

For many visitors, walking round it is like going back in time with quaint architecture set in an idyllic setting that seems frozen in time.

The city is on a hill above the river Ebro, which was a strategic crossing point for the routes connecting with the Cantabrian Sea.

Frias is aptly named in homage to the cold temperature of the water that flowed from the mountainous peaks draining into the Tobalina Valley.

Unsurprisingly the narrow streets around the city means that vehicles are prohibited as the winding cobblestone roads and alleyways move up to the summit.

VEHICLE BAN(Frias Aytm image)

Frias has a nine-arched bridge on the banks of the Ebro and a city wall that safeguards the Velasco Castle, which was built between the 12th and 15th centuries, along with its drawbridge and moat.

The castle was a strategic defensive fortification against invading troops.

The city is surrounded by outstanding-looking country side with fields, farmland, hills, forests, and the Obarenes Mountains.