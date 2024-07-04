4 Jul, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Jul, 2024 @ 06:00
··
1 min read

Must-visit: Spain’s smallest city on a hilltop that is home to fewer than 300 people

by
Must-visit: Spain's smallest city on a hilltop that is home to fewer than 300 people

SPAIN’S smallest city- Frias- with a population of under 300, also happens to be one of the country’s prettiest.

With two churches and a convent plus and homes perched on the edge of a crag, it is situated 80 kilometres from Burgos in the northern Castilla y Leon region.

King Juan II of Castile granted Frias city status in 1435 and these days it is a popular tourist spot.

VELASCO CASTLE(Frias Aytm image)

For many visitors, walking round it is like going back in time with quaint architecture set in an idyllic setting that seems frozen in time.

The city is on a hill above the river Ebro, which was a strategic crossing point for the routes connecting with the Cantabrian Sea.

Frias is aptly named in homage to the cold temperature of the water that flowed from the mountainous peaks draining into the Tobalina Valley.

Unsurprisingly the narrow streets around the city means that vehicles are prohibited as the winding cobblestone roads and alleyways move up to the summit.

VEHICLE BAN(Frias Aytm image)

Frias has a nine-arched bridge on the banks of the Ebro and a city wall that safeguards the Velasco Castle, which was built between the 12th and 15th centuries, along with its drawbridge and moat.

The castle was a strategic defensive fortification against invading troops.

The city is surrounded by outstanding-looking country side with fields, farmland, hills, forests, and the Obarenes Mountains.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain cracks down on short term property rentals – these are the proposed new rules

Latest from Cities

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain cracks down on short term property rentals – these are the proposed new rules

THE SPANISH government is considering two new rules to crack
Brits Spain

British tourists have spent the most money in Spain this year, eye-opening figures reveal – and it’s not even close

BRITISH tourists continue to be the most important foreign visitor