3 Jul, 2024
3 Jul, 2024 @ 23:00
Spain cracks down on short term property rentals – these are the proposed new rules

by
Protesters and members of housing platforms in Barcelona are demonstrating in Plaça Sant Jaume due to the suicide yesterday of two sisters who were about to be evicted from their rental apartment in the Sant Andreu neighborhood of Barcelona. They are protesting against the extremely high prices in the city and the lack of housing options. Manifestantes e integrantes de las plataformas pro vivienda de Barcelona, se manifiestan en la Plaça Sant Jaume por el suicidio de ayer de dos hermanas que iban a ser desahuciadas de su piso de alquiler en el barrio de Sant Andreu de Barcelona. Protestan por los altísimos precios en la ciudad y la poca opción de vivienda. News Politics -Barcelona, Spain tuesday, July 2 2024 (Photo by Eric Renom/LaPresse) (Photo by Eric Renom/LaPresse/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 54334874

THE SPANISH government is considering two new rules to crack down on short term property rentals. 

Today, July 3, Spain considered two main measures to combat short term rentals, a loophole often abused by landlords to avoid housing laws. 

Landlords will have to justify the reasons for limiting the contract, in order to ‘safe short term rentals for those that really need it,’ like seasonal workers and students. 

According to the Minister for Housing, Isabel Rodriguez, this ‘justification’ is necessary to avoid fraud. 

Isabel Rodriguez has announced the new measures in an attempt to control short term rentals.
Photo: Cordon Press

Short term lets are often given for seasonal workers or students 

A new state platform will also be created to advertise short term rentals, verified using work contracts, study forms or equivalent documents. 

Each of these rentals will be given a unique code in order to track and control rentals. 

The measures are a development of recent EU legislation and are expected to be in place by the end of 2025. 

They were presented this morning by Rodriguez following a meeting with Spain’s working group on short term rentals. 

The group, made up of ministers, estate agents, unions and the general public was established to find a solution to landlords who abuse short term contracts, as well as the issue of tourist lets. 

Protesters demonstrated in Barcelona after two sisters committed suicide before being evicted from their Sant Andreu apartment.
Photo: Cordon Press

Rodriguez is set to contact parliamentary groups in an attempt to modify the ‘Horizontal Property law’ so that neighbours have to give the green light before tourist lets can be established.

“We can’t look the other way,” she said.

It comes as thousands took part in protests this weekend to demand affordable housing.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

