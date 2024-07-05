BREAKING: Chaos at trial of Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner as prosecutors accuse judges of ‘bias’ over shock quashing of paedophile’s arrest

THE judges who quashed the arrest warrant for Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner have been accused of bias by prosecutors.

Three judges at Braunschweig court in Germany sensationally ruled this week that the arrest of the paedophile that led to his multiple sex crimes trial was unlawful due to ‘a lack of credible evidence’.

It raised the prospect of the cases being thrown out and of Brueckner being released into the public within months.

The decision sparked fury among witnesses in the trial who said they had spent years of their lives trying to bring the predator to justice.

But in a court press release, seen by the Olive Press, prosecutors are demanding the three judges be recused due to alleged bias.

It reads: “The Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to recuse the three professional judges of the 2nd Criminal Division due to concerns of bias.

“If the Chamber considers the motion to be admissible, the responsible representative chamber will decide on the question of bias by the next day of the hearing on August 5, 2024.”

The court case meanwhile continued this morning hearing from more witnesses and specialists.

In particular the judges heard from an eye specialist about whether victims can recognise their attackers just from their eyes.

It came after Irish rape victim Hazel Behan claimed she is certain that Christian Bruckner was her attacker in 2004 after recognising his piercing blue eyes.

A number of other witnesses who were close to Behan at the time of the attack on the Algarve were also due to be heard this morning.