Don’t Delay! Seek Medical Attention After a Traffic Accident

GETTING medical attention promptly after a traffic accident is crucial, even if you feel okay. Failing to do so is the most common mistake people make and it can have serious consequences.

Why Early Care Matters:

Accurate Diagnosis: A quick assessment ensures a proper diagnosis of any injuries, including those that may not be immediately apparent.

Preserving Treatment Rights: Early treatment establishes a record of your injuries, safeguarding your right to receive necessary care.

Summer Traffic and Accident Risks:

Spanish authorities expect over 95 million trips during the summer, leading to a potential increase in accidents. Statistics showed a 12% rise in serious injuries, reaching nearly 4,500 people last year.

The Importance of Specialized Units:

In Spain, seeking help from a Traffic Unit after an accident is vital. Here’s why:

Quick Professional Assessment: A Traffic Unit provides immediate evaluation by qualified medical professionals.

Securing Treatment Rights: The initial visit helps guarantee your access to treatment throughout your recovery.

Common Misconception:

Many people mistakenly believe they’re unharmed and postpone seeking medical attention. This can be a grave error.

Hidden Injuries and Treatment:

Traffic accidents can cause physical or psychological injuries, with varying severity. Regardless of the type, immediate medical attention is essential for a speedy recovery.

Traffic Unit at the Quironsalud Marbella Hospital:

The Traffic Unit at Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital offers comprehensive care, guidance, and advice for accident victims. It’s a free service available 24/7, 365 days a year.

The Multidisciplinary Team:

The unit comprises a team of trauma, neurology, rehabilitation, and physiotherapy specialists, all working together to ensure your optimal recovery.

Accessibility and Contact:

Anyone involved in a traffic accident can access this service, regardless of having medical insurance. You can either visit the Emergency Department or call 952 774 200 to receive assistance with motor insurance company procedures.

Remember: Don’t wait! Seek medical attention after a traffic accident to ensure proper diagnosis, treatment, and your rights to recovery.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200