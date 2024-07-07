5 bedroom Villa for sale in Bendinat with pool – € 3,900,000

Villa Bendinat, Majorca 5 beds 5 baths € 3,900,000

Golf Real Estate Mallorca: The Bendinat urbanisation is one of the most exclusive residential areas in the southwest of Mallorca. This villa in a prime location was extensively modernised and renovated in 2020.The Mediterranean villa with 3 residential units is situated on a plot of approx. 1,770 m2 and offers a generous living space of approx. 440 m2. It is divided into a main house with a separately accessible guest flat and a further guest house. The main area of the villa has 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 bathrooms en suite, a bright living area with fireplace, a dining room, a… See full property details