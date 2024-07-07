Revealed: The best time of day to sunbathe to avoid ageing and damaging your skin – as temperatures in Spain near 40C

TEMPERATURES in Spain are nearing 40C today in parts of the country, meaning many will be headed to the beach or a pool to cool off and also to catch some rays. But sunbathing can age your skin and also harm it, with the level of damage more or less depending on the time of day.

Solar radiation contains ultraviolet rays, and these can be stronger or weaker depending on the position of the sun in the sky.

UVB rays, which cause the skin to redden, are present in direct sunlight, while UVA rays are present constantly, and can penetrate the skin deeper and cause more long-term damage, according to a report in Diario de Sevilla.

UVB rays damage skin cells, and can cause the mutations in DNA that can eventually result in skin cancers such as melanoma.

Sunbathing can be more or less risky depending on the time of day

UVA, meanwhile, damages your skin in a way that leads to a tan. But it causes all kinds of ageing of the skin, such as wrinkles.

If you want to minimise this kind of damage, then experts recommend that you only sunbathe before 11am and after 6pm (Spanish time).

The reason for this is that the angle of the sun is lower at these times.

When the light hits the Earth, it has passed through more of the atmosphere, which reduces the intensity of the damaging UVB rays and increases the proportion of the UVA rays.

For the rest of the time, between 11am and 6pm, experts recommend you seek shade, use protective clothing and apply plenty of sun cream.

This will mean less damage to the skin, less ageing, and a higher dose of the benefits of enjoying sunshine, such as the production of vitamin D and the positive effect the sunlight has on your mood.