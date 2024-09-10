10 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Sep, 2024 @ 19:00
1 min read

Spanish police seize over a MILLION ecstasy pills destined for Ibiza as they rumble Italian-led trans-European narco network

by

SPANISH police have announced a record-breaking drugs haul after seizing over a million ecstasy pills in raids in Ibiza and Malaga.

The sophisticated European smuggling operation saw nine members arrested, including Italian bosses aided by Spanish and Dutch nationals.

The operation, codenamed ‘Adriatic’, culminated in a series of police raids that uncovered a vast stash of drugs hidden in secret compartments of vehicles. 

In addition to the massive haul of  1,071,327 ecstasy pills, investigators seized significant quantities of ketamine, MDMA, cocaine, and hashish with a street value of more than €25 million.

READ MORE: Police take down Costa del Sol narco heist gang that pulled off daring van hijack in Marbella: Arrests made in Estepona and Casares

Police try to calculate how many ecstasy pills they have confiscated

They even seized three kilograms of ‘sugar’, a substance used to produce dangerous pink cocaine. 

Police called the group ‘one of the main criminal organisations involved in the introduction of synthetic drugs in Spain, which operated in different parts of Europe,’ in a statement.

The investigation revealed that the organisation was using a complex network of mules to transport drugs from the Netherlands to Spain. 

Vehicles equipped with hidden compartments were used to smuggle the narcotics past border controls.

A stop and search at the Basque town of Irun revealed a secret stash of 25kg of various synthetic drugs, including MDMA, ketamine, and ecstasy.

From this lead, detectives were able to track down other members of the gang, and even traced them to Malaga, where they had newly set up shop with the hope of expanding into the Costa del Sol.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Activists in Spain slam Gibraltar’s environmental record after King Charles III ‘commends’ the territory on its nature conservation in National Day message

Next Story

Two gorgeous towns in Malaga maintain their positions on the ‘100 most beautiful pueblos in Spain’ list – but have YOU visited them yet?

Latest from National News

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Two gorgeous towns in Malaga maintain their positions on the ‘100 most beautiful pueblos in Spain’ list – but have YOU visited them yet?

The ranking, by National Geographic, is updated every year, with

Activists in Spain slam Gibraltar’s environmental record after King Charles III ‘commends’ the territory on its nature conservation in National Day message

KING Charles III’s National Day message to Gibraltar congratulating the