4 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Ametlla de Mar with pool – € 330,000

Villa L'Ametlla de Mar, Tarragona 4 beds 2 baths € 330,000

Discover the house of your dreams in the exclusive residential area of Tres Calas, just 3 km from the sea, where you will find all the comforts you are looking for and more! It has a tourist license (HUTTE). This magnificent property offers a spacious design with 4 bedrooms that will provide the perfect space for your family and friends. It features 2 bathrooms, one of them ensuite for greater privacy and convenience. Additionally, a large main living room awaits you, where you can enjoy cozy moments by the fireplace in winter and maintain a cool ambiance during summer with the air… See full property details