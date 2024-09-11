11 Sep, 2024
11 Sep, 2024 @ 13:39
Mafia-style assassination in Spain’s Alicante was linked to stolen 5kg haul of cocaine, say police

THE violent murder of a Costa Blanca gangster has been linked to a dispute over five kilograms of cocaine, according to police.

Two men have been arrested and charged with gunning down the drug dealer in the Alicante town of Dénia last week.

The incident occurred on September 3 at around 7:50pm when the victim was fatally shot in the chest in a garage on Patricio Ferrándiz Street.

READ MORE: Police take down Costa del Sol narco heist gang that pulled off daring van hijack in Marbella: Arrests made in Estepona and Casares

The victim’s car had hidden compartments beneath the seats where illicit items could be stored

Investigators believe the suspects had set up a meeting to buy the drugs but instead they robbed the victim at gunpoint. When he resisted, they shot him.

The suspects, aged 27 and 22, were tracked down within 48 hours of the crime. 

One was caught attempting to flee in a vehicle, while the other turned himself in. Police discovered the drugs in secret compartments hidden in the victim’s car, suggesting he was a seasoned drug dealer.

Investigations suggest the crime was poorly planned, as one of the suspects was seen purchasing a second motorcycle helmet an hour before the murder, paying in cash.

The suspects have been remanded in custody following their appearance in court.

