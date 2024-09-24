24 Sep, 2024
24 Sep, 2024 @ 17:14
··
1 min read

England cricket legend Darren Gough jets into Marbella to host Q & A and live commentary of Lord’s clash against Australia – get tickets here

by

CRICKET legend Darren Gough is jetting into Marbella ahead of England’s clash against Australia at Lord’s this week.

The 54-year-old former star bowler will be hosting a Q & A ahead of a live screening at The Clubhouse Marbella in Puerto Banus.

The event begins at 12.30pm on September 27 (Friday) and will also include a meet and greet and live commentary from Gough once the match starts.

To book your spot, call The Clubhouse on (+34) 951 204 835 or email reservations@clubhousemarbella.com.

In a video teasing the event (above), Gough said: “I’m gonna be at Marbella’s hottest sports and entertainment complex, which is The Clubhouse.

“I’m gonna be there, doing a Q & A and having a few drinks as usual, and giving ongoing insights into the game that’s on, which is gonna be England versus Australia that’s being playing at Lord’s at the moment…

“It’s gonna be a terrific day, awfully great entertainment and I’ll see you all there… I can’t wait.”

Gough was the captain of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and led England’s bowling attack throughout much of the 1990s.

He is England’s second-highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals with 235.

He is also England’s ninth-most-successful wicket-taker after taking 229 wickets in 58 test matches.

Gough reached national fame in the UK in 2005 when he won Strictly Come Dancing alongside his dancing partner and British National ballroom champion Lilia Kopylova.

He was the first-ever cricketer to win the BBC reality contest.

