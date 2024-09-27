British tourist forces helicopter rescue off Spain’s Mallorca after ‘ignoring red flag warnings to stay out of the sea’

A BRITISH tourist has been dramatically rescued off the coast of Mallorca after ‘ignoring warnings to stay out of the water.’

The 28-year-old man came into trouble of Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma at around 3.30pm on Thursday, reports Cronica Balear.

Lifeguards had put up a red flag amid a weather warning for rough seas from state weather agency Aemet.

Rescatan en Palma a un turista imprudente, arrastrado por las olas a pesar del aviso de los socorristashttps://t.co/K3NfI41rGE pic.twitter.com/vc1KENXnkC — Crónica Balear (@CronicaBalear_) September 26, 2024

However the Englishman, branded ‘careless’ in Spanish press, decided to go for a swim regardless.

He was dragged 300m from the shore and could not return on his own.

Lifeguards quickly called the 112 emergency hotline, before two of them jumped into the rough sea themselves in a bid to save the man.

However the waves were too rough and a helicopter from Salvamento Maritimo had to be called out instead.

The Brit was pulled from the water by the aircraft before being airlifted to Son Espases University Hospital.