27 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Sep, 2024 @ 09:20
····
1 min read

British tourist forces helicopter rescue off Spain’s Mallorca after ‘ignoring red flag warnings to stay out of the sea’

by

A BRITISH tourist has been dramatically rescued off the coast of Mallorca after ‘ignoring warnings to stay out of the water.’

The 28-year-old man came into trouble of Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma at around 3.30pm on Thursday, reports Cronica Balear.

Lifeguards had put up a red flag amid a weather warning for rough seas from state weather agency Aemet.

However the Englishman, branded ‘careless’ in Spanish press, decided to go for a swim regardless.

He was dragged 300m from the shore and could not return on his own.

Lifeguards quickly called the 112 emergency hotline, before two of them jumped into the rough sea themselves in a bid to save the man.

However the waves were too rough and a helicopter from Salvamento Maritimo had to be called out instead.

The Brit was pulled from the water by the aircraft before being airlifted to Son Espases University Hospital.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Brit and Dutchman beat taxi driver to a pulp in Spain’s Ibiza ‘when he refused to help them deliver drugs’: Drivers too scared to work at night after attacks from tourists

Woman in Spain's Valencia tricked out of €30,000 by online romance scam
Next Story

Affiliate Marketing Tips and Strategies

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Woman in Spain's Valencia tricked out of €30,000 by online romance scam

Affiliate Marketing Tips and Strategies

When it comes to spreading the word about products and

Decomposing body is found in a ravine in Spain’s Tenerife – as missing persons cases pile up on the island

AUTHORITIES are working to identify a body that was found