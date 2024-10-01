Victims of Murcia nightclub fire that killed 13 are remembered with a memorial plaque – as relatives claim they’ve received little support

MURCIA City Council paid tribute on Tuesday to the 13 people who died in last year’s fire at the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs in the Atalayas district.

On the first anniversary of the tragedy, deputy mayor, Rebeca Perez, in a short ceremony said that she wanted to ‘honour the memory’ of the deceased and to recognise the work of the emergency services.

Firefighters, ambulance workers, the police and Cruz Roja staff were amongst those present, but many relatives of the victims did not attend.

SERVICE WORKERS PAY TRIBUTE(Murcia Aytm image)

Families staged their own event on Monday where they were critical about the lack of support given to them by the city council.

Perez did not refer to their criticism.

“Since this tragedy happened, the target has always been people, before, during, and after,” she stressed.

A plaque and monolith have been erected at Calle Isla Cristina where demolition work on the clubs is still being carried out.

The plaque was unveiled by the Ecuadorian consul, Francisco Villegas, with five of the people who died in the fire coming from his country.

PLAQUE UNVEILING(Murcia Aytm image)

The inscription reads: “There is no goodbye for those who will always be in our hearts.”

A wreath was laid at the foot of the monolith and there was a minute’s silence.

Investigations are continuing to determine responsibility for last year’s blaze which police said in January was caused by the accidental but ‘negligent’ use of a spark machine.

The clubs had no licence and had been ordered to close down by the city council.