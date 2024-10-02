2 Oct, 2024
2 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Lloret de Mar – € 455,000

Apartment

Lloret de Mar, Girona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 455,000

Ground floor with large garden and direct access to the pool Descripción de la propiedad Located in the exclusive area of Jardines de Sa Boadella, in Lloret de Mar, this beautiful ground floor is just a few steps from the beautiful beach of Cala Sa Boadella, in Fenals. With a living area of 90 m², the property is distributed in 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a separate kitchen, a laundry room and a bright living-dining room that gives access to a large garden of more than 200 m², from which you can directly access the communal area and its swimming pools. The property has underfloor heating, an… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

