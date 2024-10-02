2 Oct, 2024
2 Oct, 2024 @ 12:25
1 min read

Manchester City star is arrested in Spain for ‘stealing a fan’s phone’ in a nightclub toilet after they ‘took a picture of him without consent’

MANCHESTER City’s Matheus Nunes was arrested last month after allegedly stealing a mobile phone while at a Madrid nightclub.

The Portuguese midfielder was held at a police station for questioning following an incident at the La Riviera club.

Nunes was taking advantage of a season break to enjoy a night out in the Spanish capital.

NUNES(Cordon Press image)

His arrest happened at around 5.30am on September 8 after the footballer was accused of stealing the phone belonging to a 58-year-old man.

The man apparently tried to take a photo of Nunes without his permission in the toilets of the nightclub.

The 26-year-old then allegedly snatched the high-end phone from the man’s hands and refused to return it to him.

The mobile phone owner then contacted the police.

Nunes was reportedly handcuffed at the nightclub by police officers who discovered he still had the phone on him.

He was then taken to the Policia Nacional station in the Arganzuela district of Madrid where he gave a statement before being released.

The El Mundo newspaper reported that Nunes is expected to face a theft charge and a trial.

Alex Trelinski

