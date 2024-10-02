2 Oct, 2024
2 Oct, 2024 @ 11:20
Casting call: Amazon is filming a secret international series in Marbella and needs extras

Filming The Media Availability

AMAZON has issued a casting call for a new international series that began filming in Marbella this week.

The name of the show remains a secret but promises to ‘capture the essence of the resort’s luxury lifestyle’.

According to reports, the plot will be centred around the charms of Marbella and its surrounding areas.

Producers are looking for extras with an ‘elegant and high-class profile’ to film in both Marbella and Malaga, reports Area Costa del Sol.

They are looking for both men and women over the age of 18 and of all ethnicities.

Producers are expecting to cast around 100 extras for the project, with filming to start next Monday.

Anyone interested in auditioning should make contact with production via Whatsapp on +34 669 367 810.

The casting call is ideal for residents of Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella and Estepona.

It comes after Netflix began filming their new mystery series Seven Dials in Ronda last month.

Photo: Sergio Rota
Photos: Cordon Press

Between September 16 and 18, Game of Thrones star Iain Glen was spotted filming at emblematic sights such as Puente Nuevo, the Alameda del Tajo Park, the bullring, the Plaza de Duquesa de Parcent, the arabic baths and the Ocho Caños Fountain. 

The series will be based on the Agatha Christie novel, ‘The Mystery of the Seven Dials’. 

Glen will star alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman.

“Ronda has a new international platform here without any cost. An international series of this calibre filmed in English will show millions of people across the world the charms Ronda has to offer,” said Jorge Fernandez, PR lead for the Ayuntamiento de Ronda. 

He also highlighted other series that have been filmed in the city, such as Netflix’s ‘Warrior Nun’ and ‘Feria’.

Tags:

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

