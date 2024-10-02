Two Italians attempt to board a flight to Ibiza with fake passports covered in bloody fingerprints

TWO Italian women have been arrested after trying to board a flight to Spain with fake passports covered in bloody fingerprints.

The 51 and 58 year old were cuffed at Bolzano airport on Monday while attempting to fly to Ibiza.

They reportedly caused concern when airport staff saw their bizarre ‘homemade’ passports.

According to Italian newspaper l’Adige.it, the women were at border control when they presented their ‘documentation’ to police, who were immediately suspicious.

Police demanded they show genuine ID but they repeatedly refused and were eventually arrested and taken to a nearby police station.

It soon emerged that the women, who had criminal records, were allegedly part of a cult called ‘One People I Am’.

The sect refuses to recognise the authority of nation states and gives its followers their own ‘documents’, which feature fingerprints in blood.

The two women face charges of ‘resisting a public official.’

One of them was also found to be carrying €20,000 in cash, which she failed to declare at customs.

The money was seized after she was unable to tell the authorities where it had come from.

The provincial police commissioner, Paolo Sartori, issued a ‘Foglio di Via Obbligatorio’ order against the two women, which bans them from returning to the municipality of Bolzano for the next two years.