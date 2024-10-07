Marks & Spencer is opening a new store in Madrid after leaving the Spanish capital 23 years ago

BRITISH retailer Marks & Spencer is returning to Madrid- 23 years on from closing its shop in the Spanish capital.

It will open an outlet for its fashion collections at the city’s La Vaguada shopping centre.

The store will be be managed by the franchisee Marbella Fashion Store, which operates M & S shops in tourist areas like Marbella and Malaga.

READ MORE:

Staff recruitment has already started and the Madrid outlet is expected to open before the end of the year.

The shopping centre at La Vaguada already has other British retailers, including M & S rival Primark.

Marks & Spencer opened its first store in Spain in the centre of Madrid in 1994.

It was seen as a landmark milestone in the Spanish retail sector, with Marks & Spencer seen as an innovative and attractive alternative for consumers.

The brand, known for its offer of quality fashion and food products, quickly stood out for its commitment to sustainability and quality, becoming a benchmark for those looking for a modern and healthy lifestyle.

During its time in Spain, Marks & Spencer expanded its presence, opening several stores in different cities.

The retailer, with its focus on fashion and food- especially fresh and healthy produce- seemed to resonate with shoppers.

The brand was also a pioneer in the introducing concepts such as food halls which sold high-end and high-quality gourmet food.

Despite its initial success, Marks & Spencer’s first dip into the Spanish market ended in 2001, with the closure of all its mainland stores including outlets in Sevilla, Barcelona, and Valencia.

Four shops remained as franchises in the Canary Islands.

The dramatic decision was part of a broader restructuring strategy, driven by the need to focus on more profitable and viable markets for the brand.

The departure of Marks & Spencer left a void in the Spanish retail sector, as many consumers longed for the quality and distinctive approach that the brand had offered.

It returned to the mainland in 2009 with a store opening in Marbella at the La Canada shopping centre.

With its Madrid return, Marks & Spencer is seeking to re-establish its presence in mainland Spain beyond the Costa del Sol, but it is unlikely to look beyond selling fashion items.