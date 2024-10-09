9 Oct, 2024
9 Oct, 2024 @ 20:59
Do you know Stephen? Cyclist, 71, who can only remember his name after suffering a stroke is looking for his family on Spain’s Costa Blanca



A 71-YEAR-OLD named Stephen has launched an appeal after being struck with amnesia in Spain.

The cyclist was travelling on his bike in Alicante province on September 24 when he suddenly had a stroke.

The incident occurred on a road between the towns of San Fulgencio and La Marina.

Stephen is now recovering in a hospital in Torrevieja but is struggling with amnesia, aka memory loss.

He can only remember his first name and that he is 71 years old.

He has asked for his photo and story to be published in the hopes that someone will recognise him and tell him where he lives, or any details about his life.

Policia Local in San Fulgencio said: “We request your help in identifying the man in the photo.

“Due to an error, we have not been able to correctly identify him, so we ask that anyone who believes they can provide any information of interest to contact the Police on +34 696 465 481.”

Can you help identify Stephen? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

