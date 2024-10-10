British woman is hospitalised in Spain after being ‘stabbed by a masked robber’ at a major holiday resort

A BRITISH tourist was stabbed during a street robbery in Lloret de Mar on Monday.

The female victim was with a group from France and America when the assault happened at the junction of Carrer de la Vila and Carrer de les Trompetes in the busy Costa Brava resort.

The robber attacked her and another British tourist, demanding their valuables but they resisted.

The man knifed the woman who lost a lot of blood but she recovered after being treated at the Blanes Regional Hospital.

He ran off, having taken a mobile phone.

Police arrested the offender shortly after the incident on charges of robbery with violence and causing injury.

The stolen phone was recovered and returned.

Authorities have stepped up patrols in the vicinity of the assault to protect both residents and tourists.