10 Oct, 2024
10 Oct, 2024 @ 12:05
British woman is hospitalised in Spain after being ‘stabbed by a masked robber’ at a major holiday resort

A BRITISH tourist was stabbed during a street robbery in Lloret de Mar on Monday.

The female victim was with a group from France and America when the assault happened at the junction of Carrer de la Vila and Carrer de les Trompetes in the busy Costa Brava resort.

The robber attacked her and another British tourist, demanding their valuables but they resisted.

LLORET DE MAR

The man knifed the woman who lost a lot of blood but she recovered after being treated at the Blanes Regional Hospital.

He ran off, having taken a mobile phone.

Police arrested the offender shortly after the incident on charges of robbery with violence and causing injury.

The stolen phone was recovered and returned.

Authorities have stepped up patrols in the vicinity of the assault to protect both residents and tourists.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

