10 Oct, 2024
10 Oct, 2024 @ 11:59
‘I woke up in a hospital in Spain with amnesia and can only remember my first name – now I’m trying to find my home but no one’s reported me missing’

A 71-YEAR-OLD named Stephen has launched an appeal after being struck with amnesia in Spain.

The cyclist (pictured in hospital above) was travelling on his bike in Alicante province on September 24 when he suddenly had a stroke.

The incident occurred on a road between the towns of San Fulgencio and La Marina.

Stephen is now recovering in a hospital in Torrevieja but is struggling with amnesia (memory loss).

He can only remember his first name and that he is 71 years old.

He has asked for his photo and story to be published in the hopes that someone will recognise him and tell him where he lives, or any details about his life.

Stephen is virtually stuck in hospital as he cannot remember his address or the names of anyone that knows him.

He has yet to be reported missing, making the task for police more complicated.

In an appeal on social media, the Policia Local force in San Fulgencio said: “We request your help in identifying the man in the photo.

“Due to an error, we have not been able to correctly identify him, so we ask that anyone who believes they can provide any information of interest to contact the Police on +34 696 465 481.”

Can you help identify Stephen? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

