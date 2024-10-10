Spain’s fashionistas say a new ‘British trend’ is sweeping the country – but the Scots might want a word

A SPANISH newspaper has claimed a new ‘British trend’ is taking the country by storm- but is it really?

From Dior’s new collection to Taylor Swift’s red carpet look, a new style is growing in popularity, and according to one Spanish website, it’s as British as fish and chips.

Mujer.es claims tartan is the ‘latest ‘British’ pattern to conquer Spanish wardrobes.’

Yolanda Diaz has made headlines after this trendy blazer to parliament.

Photo: Cordon Press

It comes after Deputy Prime Minister, Yolanda Diaz sported the style in the Spanish parliament.

She was spotted with Pedro Sanchez wearing the €395 tartan blazer and matching eyeliner.

Not only did the website claim the look was ‘British’, but forgot to mention it was designed by a luxury French fashion house, Claudie Pierlot.

That’s certainly one way to anger a Scot.

Diaz, claims Mujer.es, is the ‘most stylish woman in Spanish politics’ so ‘it’s no surprise she was the first to rock the trend.’

The Deputy Prime Minister has been dubbed the ‘most stylish woman in Spanish politics’.

Photo: Cordon Press

They said: “Yolanda Diaz has gone for an autumn inspired look with this ‘British’ style blazer which has enamoured fashionistas.”

The French-designed tartan has nothing to do with Britain, never mind Scotland.

Photo: Claudie Pierlot

Far from ‘British’, Tartan is an integral part of Scottish identity, having been worn in the country since the third century A.D to identify your clan.

In fact, tartan was banned in 1746 after Charles Edwart Stuart led an army of tartan donning rebels to England to topple the protestant King George II.

Much later, after Queen Victoria purchased Balmoral Castle, the Scottish Highlands became a ‘rugged’ tourist destination and with them, tartan was turned into a part of Scotland’s ‘brand’ identity.

Then in the 1970s it became a key part of subversive youth culture, used by famous designers such as Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen as a ‘rebellion against the establishment’.

Whatever its roots, there is no doubt that today, tartan is deeply associated with Scotland.

Shops line Edinburgh’s Royal Mile peddling thousands of tartan souvenirs and I challenge you to find a box of shortbread which doesn’t don the pattern.

Perhaps Mujer.es should think again next time they describe something as ‘British.’ What’s next, a ‘British’ haggis recipe?