Reasons to visit Costa del Sol beyond the beach

Born and raised in Malaga, Cristina Reina is a travel expert on the Costa del Sol. In her blog, My Little World of Travelling, she shares her local knowledge with thousands of travellers. Today, Cristina invites you to explore the Costa del Sol beyond the beaches.

Despite being known as a summer destination among holidaymakers, the Costa del Sol has more to offer than beaches and sunshine.

Also, when travellers come off-season, they are more likely to experience the more authentic side of this area of Southern Spain, even when visiting the most popular towns on the Costa del Sol, such as Marbella, which is known for its luxurious port and resorts.

Travellers can also find local gems in these famous towns by visiting their historic centres.

These are some of the reasons to explore Malaga beyond the beaches:

Its hiking trails

When most travellers think about Malaga and the Costa del Sol, of course, beaches are the first thing that comes to their mind. However, Malaga is also surrounded by beautiful mountains with diverse flora and fauna.

Caminito del Rey is the most well-known trail, with impressive gorges and rocky landscapes. Nevertheless, La Concha is another route worth mentioning. Although it is a difficult trail, the views of the coast and Strait of Gibraltar always reward you.

In addition to these, the trails by the coastline are beautiful too. For example, walking on Dunas de Artola-Cabopino is one of the best activities in Marbella for nature lovers. After the short walk, travellers can soak up the sun and enjoy this tranquil beach.

Its wide range of museums

Malaga has over 40 museums to discover, and the themes cover a variety of interests such as art, music, architecture, video games, wine and more. Picasso Museum is the most famous museum. The painter and artist was born in the city, and it is well worth learning about him. Still, travellers can also be surprised by lesser-known museums like the Malaga Wine Museum or the Automobile and Fashion Museum.

Its charming villages

Most travellers spend a maximum of three days in Malaga and miss out on exploring the traditional Andalusian villages, characterised by their white-painted buildings, cobblestone streets, and flowers. Mijas Pueblo is the most visited due to its easy accessibility from Fuengirola, but Frigiliana and lesser-known villages near Ronda and La Axarquia also have their charm.

Its traditional cuisine

Those who love trying the local cuisine should discover Malaga cuisine. Since Malaga and many of its towns are surrounded by beaches, fish and seafood are usually the star ingredients of many dishes. The most typical dish is grilled sardines, called espetos in Spanish. They are worth trying in one of the beach restaurants along the coast. However, if you visit any inland town, you will find more meat-based dishes, such as oxtail and lamb.

Its festivals and fairs

Another reason to come to Malaga beyond the beach is to experience the local festivals and fairs. There are plenty of festivals and fairs taking place between April and October. Malaga’s Fair in August is the biggest traditional fair in the Costa del Sol, but every town has its fair, where you can expect traditional dances, live music, food, and rides.