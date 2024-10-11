Sports car is crushed in horror collision on Spain’s Costa del Sol: Two people are injured

A SERIOUS car accident has left at least two people injured on the Costa del Sol.

Images shared online show how a red luxury sports car was crushed by the collision on the A-7 motorway in Marbella.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm near the Marbella fire station.

The car was travelling in the direction of Malaga when it crashed into the metal barriers that separate the two lanes of the motorway.

Medical teams rushed to the scene to treat two people for injuries, including the driver of the car.

The extent of their injuries are not known.

The incident caused a traffic jam due to the fast lane being closed off for some time.

The strip of the A-7 motorway is part of one of busiest roads in Andalucia, connecting all the major resorts with Malaga airport.