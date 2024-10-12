12 Oct, 2024
12 Oct, 2024 @ 15:00
1 min read

Watch: TikToker in Spain is shocked by 20-year-old Lidl advert telling customers they can fill their trolleys with just €30 – before testing how much it would cost today

by

A SPANISH TikToker has tested how much the average trolley of shopping costs after seeing a 20-year-old Lidl advert saying it costs just €30.

It’s no secret that the Cost of Living continues to rise across Europe. 

In Spain, many purse strings are tightened as prices soar but wages remain the same. 

So, how much does an average load of shopping cost? 

Ibai Rider, a Spanish TikToker, set out to investigate this after seeing a 20-year-old Lidl advert promising shoppers a full trolley for just €30.

@ibairider

Que esta pasando en España?

? sonido original – Ibai Rider

When the advert first aired in 2007, the average annual salary was €21,989 whereas today it is €26,948.

He headed to his local outlet and filled his cart with all the essentials, including beer, baby food, pasta, toilet roll, shower gel, fruit and vegetables. 

Rider even found the same chocolate pudding, advertised for €0.12 in the original advert, now retailing at €0.59.

He also compared the price of pineapples, which were €0.69 in 2007, rising to €1.92 in 2024. 

The video titled ‘What is going on in Spain?’ has over 900,000 views and 13,400 likes. 

Overall, he spent €188 euros, a 526% increase. 

Clearly, Rider’s technique is by no means scientific but it is true that essential products have shot up in price. 

In April, Kantar Worldpanel revealed the average shop had gone up some 47% in the last four years. 

Although Spain’s consumer organisation says average prices dropped 0.5% in September, they are expected to rise again with the return of VAT on some items.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

