2 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Isidro de Abona with garage – € 350,000

Apartment San Isidro de Abona, Tenerife 2 beds 1 baths € 350,000

I am pleased to present you this bright penthouse flat with magnificent panoramic sea views, surrounded by nature in a quiet residential area. The flat consists of 1 bedroom with fitted wardrobe, a second bedroom with large windows and sea views, a spacious living room with open plan fully equipped kitchen, as well as a relaxation area ideal for reading or a yoga session. The main bathroom with shower has its own light and ventilation. At the entrance of the flat there is a guest toilet, which also serves as a laundry room and is fully equipped. The flat has been completely renovated with a… See full property details