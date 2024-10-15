2 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Isidro de Abona with garage – € 350,000

15 Oct, 2024
15 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

by
Apartment

San Isidro de Abona, Tenerife

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 350,000

I am pleased to present you this bright penthouse flat with magnificent panoramic sea views, surrounded by nature in a quiet residential area. The flat consists of 1 bedroom with fitted wardrobe, a second bedroom with large windows and sea views, a spacious living room with open plan fully equipped kitchen, as well as a relaxation area ideal for reading or a yoga session. The main bathroom with shower has its own light and ventilation. At the entrance of the flat there is a guest toilet, which also serves as a laundry room and is fully equipped. The flat has been completely renovated with a… See full property details

