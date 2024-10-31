Watch: The dramatic rescue missions from Spain’s flood disaster zones as more than 1,000 soldiers are roped into ‘24/7 operation’

OVER 1,000 soldiers have been drafted into Valencia to save trapped residents, with many of the amazing rescues captured on video.

As the crisis in Valencia continues, videos are surfacing on social media of heroic rescues by citizens and security forces alike.

Babies, children, elderly people and animals have all been rescued from the flooded streets, while many remain missing.

In this shocking video, a heroic man breaks down a glass door to save two children and a woman in Paiporta, often referred to as the ‘ground zero’ of the disaster.

So far, at least 40 of the 95 victims were recorded in the commuter town.

Un hombre rompe la puerta de un bloque de pisos para salvar la vida de dos niños y una mujer tras la riada provocada por la DANA en Paiporta (Valencia)



? El héroe no cesó hasta que pudo acceder al interior del portal pic.twitter.com/ucHS79Uv67 — EL ESPAÑOL (@elespanolcom) October 31, 2024

Another harrowing video showed a Policia Nacional officer holding onto a woman as she is dragged away by the water.

Nuestro compañero Daniel, subinspector de @policia destinado en #Valencia, estando anoche fuera de servicio logró mantener a flote a una vecina cuando estaba siendo arrastrada por la corriente en Benetúser



Instantes antes salvó a otra vecina gracias a una cuerda que hizo con… pic.twitter.com/FRfoOj0RTt — Policía Nacional (@policia) October 31, 2024

The officer, known only as Daniel successfully manages to keep hold of the woman from the balcony above as neighbours look on in shock.

Meanwhile, the Military Emergency Unit shared a video on Twitter showing a brave firefighter lowering himself down from many floors up to save a elderly lady.