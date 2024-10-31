31 Oct, 2024
31 Oct, 2024 @ 13:57
Watch: The dramatic rescue missions from Spain’s flood disaster zones as more than 1,000 soldiers are roped into ‘24/7 operation’

OVER 1,000 soldiers have been drafted into Valencia to save trapped residents, with many of the amazing rescues captured on video.

As the crisis in Valencia continues, videos are surfacing on social media of heroic rescues by citizens and security forces alike. 

Babies, children, elderly people and animals have all been rescued from the flooded streets, while many remain missing. 

In this shocking video, a heroic man breaks down a glass door to save two children and a woman in Paiporta, often referred to as the ‘ground zero’ of the disaster.

So far, at least 40 of the 95 victims were recorded in the commuter town.

Another harrowing video showed a Policia Nacional officer holding onto a woman as she is dragged away by the water.

The officer, known only as Daniel successfully manages to keep hold of the woman from the balcony above as neighbours look on in shock.

Meanwhile, the Military Emergency Unit shared a video on Twitter showing a brave firefighter lowering himself down from many floors up to save a elderly lady.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Valencia faces WEEKS without high-speed rail links after floods decimate travel services and roads
Spain’s Pedro Sanchez visits Valencia to pay his respects to the deceased and assess the damage following ‘historic’ deadly floods
