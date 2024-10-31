31 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 Oct, 2024 @ 13:00
··
1 min read

Valencia faces WEEKS without high-speed rail links after floods decimate travel services and roads

by
Valencia faces WEEKS without high-speed rail links after floods decimate travel services and roads
DESTROYED TRACK, CHIVA TUNNEL

THE high-speed rail line between Madrid and Valencia will remain closed for at least three weeks due to the serious damage caused by the DANA flooding in Valencia province.

Spain’s Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, said there were also serious issues with key roads in the area and that restoring the A-7 ‘could take months’.

Puente revealed there were two main issues with the high-speed line, one of which was in the Chiva tunnel, where more than a kilometre of track ‘had disappeared’.

READ MORE:

MINISTER PUENTE(La Moncloa image)

“1.2 kilometres of high-speed infrastructure will have to be replaced, which will take a minimum of three weeks, as long as no further complications arise,” according to Puente.

“If there is electricity today, we will be able to clean and then make a diagnosis.”

“It will not be possible to complete the work in the next three weeks, which is the minimum duration for replacement work, if we do not find anything else,” he explained.

Puente continued: “If the situation of the high-speed train is serious, then that of the Renfe Cercanias routes is very serious.”

“Of the five lines, three are missing, the C1, C2 and C3. We don’t have them, with 45 kilometres completely destroyed on the C3.”

Work will begin to restore the other two lines ‘as soon as possible’ and also the Euromed service to Barcelona.

The minister also appealed for people not to enter or leave Valencia by road unless it is strictly necessary.

“The damage is tremendous,” he said.

“We ask that people do not travel because they are making it difficult for us to carry out priority work which includes finding missing people.”

Puente admitted that a large part of the road network ‘is seriously damaged’.

“It will cost a lot to replace, not just from a economic standpoint but also in time and effort,” he stated.

He said that restoring the A-7 to what it was ‘could take months’.

The collapsed bridge on the Valencia A-7 ring road would usually take 100,000 vehicles every day

“It is going to be very difficult to return that road to normality,” said Puente.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

BREAKING: New red alert for rain in Spain’s Valencia as experts warn of ‘extreme danger’ – amid deadliest floods in over a century

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

BREAKING: New red alert for rain in Spain’s Valencia as experts warn of ‘extreme danger’ – amid deadliest floods in over a century

AN urgent red alert has been issued for parts of

ANGST UM PFERDE, KATZEN UND HUNDE , DIE BEI DEN VERHEERENDEN ÜBERSCHWEMMUNGEN IN SPANIEN MITGERISSEN ODER VERLETZT WURDEN: 

PACMA STARTET EINE REIHE VON APPELLEN FÜR ZERSTÖRTE TIERHEIME Hunderte