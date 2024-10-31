Valencia flood victims to receive €250m in financial aid to help recover from disaster

THE Valencian Government has announced a first package of financial aid totalling €250 million to help victims of this week’s flood disaster that has claimed at least 95 lives.

Details were given by Valencian president Carlos Mazon at a news conference held on Thursday at the region’s Emergency Coordination Centre.

Mazon was joined by the president of the Valencia Provincial Council, Vicent Mompo, who pledged €25 million of aid.

The regional government aid will be ‘bureaucracy-free’ according to Mazon to ‘rebuild the lives of those affected’.

People hit by the devastating floods will get a minimum of €6,000 each to help with cleaning and to buy furniture and household equipment.

The president said that scheme will offer quick aid similar to what happened in the wake of last February’s apartment fire disaster in the Campanar area of Valencia City.

Another tranche of money will be allocated for social aid to help ‘dependents and people of high vulnerability’ to cover, for example, a change of home.

Assistance will also be provided to get free copies of identity and other personal documents, free cards to use for public transport, and psychological help for relatives of victims and any affected person.

Money will also be given for infrastructure aid to individual municipalities to carry out work.

The Valencian government will also ask for a grant from the European Union Solidarity Fund.