31 Oct, 2024
31 Oct, 2024 @ 11:40
Watch: Chaos in Cadiz and Jerez as rivers burst their banks and trees are blown over – with more weather warnings in place for today

by

CADIZ and Jerez have been battered by heavy rain and flooding following DANA’s destructive path- with rain and storms set to continue. 

The gota fria has left destruction in its wake in Cadiz as multiple roads are closed and rivers threaten to overflow. 

AEMET, The Spanish Meteorological Agency has put a yellow heavy rain warning in place today as showers and storms are predicted to continue. 

The River Barbate in Cadiz is also at risk of overflowing following strong waves and heavy rain. 

It is predicted to rise by 02:00 pm and residents are advised to exercise extreme caution. 

In case of emergency call: 956433800 (police) or 956431432 (firefighters).

Several roads have been cut off as a result of flooding, including the A-384 (21-700km, Villamartin), A-393 (8-18km, Espera), A-372 (10-500km and 22-00km, Arcos-El Bosque) and A-228 (19-350km, Alcala de los Gazules/Benalup). 

Also in Villamartin, the Judio stream has overflowed as the Sarracin River is threatening to burst its banks.

The Los Arcos neighbourhood was similarly flooded, with water threatening to carry away cars and bins. 

A road has also been closed in between Vejer and Barbate after a huge tree snapped and fell into the path of motorists. 

The San Fernando area is similarly affected by heavy rain, measuring 82 mm this morning.

Firefighters have been forced to intervene in many areas, including Cadiz, San Fernando, Chiclana and Puerto Real. 

Yesterday, residents were evacuated from their homes in the Pedania de Guadalcacin while the Ayuntamiento offered homeless people shelter in Elcano. 

Meanwhile in nearby Jerez, citizens are still advised to exercise caution following extreme flooding overnight. 

Yellow rain warnings will remain in place in the area until at least 06:00 pm. 

Several residents have reported on X they are being made to wade to work despite the heavy rain, flooding and persistent weather warnings.

Meanwhile, a local man has gone viral after the only thing he saved from his flooded house was a pan of meatballs. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

