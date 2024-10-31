31 Oct, 2024
31 Oct, 2024 @ 11:52
1 min read

Watch: Moment e-scooter rider attempts to travel through deadly floods in Spain

THIS is the moment an e-scooter rider attempted to travel through the deadly floods in Spain this week.

In incredible footage shared online, the woman can be seen travelling on the vehicle down a street in Malaga.

She seems completely unfazed by the fact that the water has already submerged her two-wheeled device and is almost at knee height.

The video was shared on X by a local woman under the username @98_canu.

She can be heard giving an exasperated commentary throughout the clip.

She is heard saying: “Madre mia people are crazy, that woman is going to die.”

The footage was recorded on Tuesday, during the worst of the flooding that was sparked by a DANA weather system.

In Malaga, at least one person, a 71-year-old British expat, has died as a result of the floods.

He was hospitalised after suffering from hypothermia at his home on the outskirts of Alhaurin de la Torre.

He suffered a subsequent stroke but recovered and later died of organ failure.

The total number of deaths across Andalucia, Valencia and Castilla-La Mancha stand at 95 at time of publication.

Laurence Dollimore

