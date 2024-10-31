1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city – € 279,000

Apartment Málaga, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 279,000

Beautifully reformed 1 bedroom ground floor apartment located in a historic building of approximately140 years old, The building was remodelled in 2005 but has kept all of its original exterior features, it has an elevator and only 5 other neighbours in the community, The property overlooks the famous Monastery San Jose founded in 1585. It is a 2 min walk to Calle Carreteria and within a few minutes more you are at all the historic landmarks of Malaga. Being on the edge of the historic centre it has a fantastic peaceful location.as you are not directly on top of bars and Restaurants.