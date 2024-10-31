Pictured: The flood victims still missing in Valencia – including a DHL truck driver whose vehicle was swept away

DESPERATE family members are pleading for help after their loved ones have disappeared in the Valencia floods.

As the flooding chaos continues in Valencia, terrified family members are desperately searching for their loved ones.

In many areas phone connection, water and power were cut off yesterday, leaving hundreds without a way to contact concerned family and friends.

Now, dozens have taken to social media to try and locate their lost loved ones.

Pedimos #Ayuda para encontrar a Bassem Zeitoun, familiar de una compañera que conducía el camión que se ve en el video

Está #Desaparecido tras la riada de la #Dana cerca de #Valencia

Cualquier noticia, por favor, comunícalo al 646687129

Gracias#SupConLasVíctimas pic.twitter.com/eQutlfPsD2 October 31, 2024 In this post, the police plead for any sighting of Bassem Zeitoun, who was driving the DHL truck pictured above.

His truck was last seen at the eighth exit of the CV-410 Aldaia/Alaquas, the license plate of his truck is 9070 JDG.

He has not been heard from in much time and if you have any information, please call 646687129.

?? AYUDA Y DIFUSIÓN??

POR FAVOR SI ALGUIEN SABE ALGO DE ESTA PERSONA QUE ME MANDE UN MD ??#AYUDA #INUNDACION #VALENCIA #DANA pic.twitter.com/Pks4KPcFh7 — ana (@ana_prz_) October 30, 2024

Jose Hernaiz Montoro, 64-years-old is also missing from his white van, last seen in l’Alcudia near Barranco de Benimodo at midday on Tuesday.

Buenas, no sabemos nada de una pareja de amigos de entre Benetússer y la Torre desde el martes, sus últimas conexiones a WhatsApp fueron entre las 21:30 y las 22, y no les llegan los mensajes, se llaman Lucas y Cristina, viven con la madre de Lucas y los dos niños #DANA #Valencia pic.twitter.com/KBG3X77HeA — Asefron ?? (@Asefron29) October 31, 2024

Lucas and Cristina, alongside their two children have not been since Tuesday at 9:30pm.

They are currently without phone connection and their family ask for any sightings to be sent to the above X account.