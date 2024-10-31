31 Oct, 2024
31 Oct, 2024 @ 12:05
Pictured: The flood victims still missing in Valencia – including a DHL truck driver whose vehicle was swept away

DESPERATE family members are pleading for help after their loved ones have disappeared in the Valencia floods. 

As the flooding chaos continues in Valencia, terrified family members are desperately searching for their loved ones. 

In many areas phone connection, water and power were cut off yesterday, leaving hundreds without a way to contact concerned family and friends. 

Now, dozens have taken to social media to try and locate their lost loved ones.

In this post, the police plead for any sighting of Bassem Zeitoun, who was driving the DHL truck pictured above.

His truck was last seen at the eighth exit of the CV-410 Aldaia/Alaquas, the license plate of his truck is 9070 JDG.

He has not been heard from in much time and if you have any information, please call 646687129.

Jose Hernaiz Montoro, 64-years-old is also missing from his white van, last seen in l’Alcudia near Barranco de Benimodo at midday on Tuesday.

Lucas and Cristina, alongside their two children have not been since Tuesday at 9:30pm.

They are currently without phone connection and their family ask for any sightings to be sent to the above X account.

