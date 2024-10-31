BREAKING: New red alert for rain in Spain’s Valencia as experts warn of ‘extreme danger’ – amid deadliest floods in over a century

AN urgent red alert has been issued for parts of Valencia today as the region continues to suffer its deadliest floods in over a century.

At least 95 people have been killed by the DANA storms, with many more still missing.

?? AVISO ROJO | Lluvias muy intensas en el norte de la provincia de Castellón: pueden acumularse más de 180 l/m².



¡Peligro extremo! ¡No viaje por la zona salvo que sea estrictamente necesario!



En zonas próximas de Cataluña y Comunitat Valencian continúa el aviso naranja. pic.twitter.com/B9aYnKTH3Y — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 31, 2024

State weather agency Aemet today issued yet another red alert – the most severe – for heavy rainfall.

In a warning on X it wrote: “RED WARNING: Very heavy rain in the north of the province of Castellon: more than 180l/m2 may accumulate.

“Extreme danger! Do not travel in the area unless absolutely necessary!

“In nearby areas of Catalonia and the Valencian Community, the orange warning continues.”