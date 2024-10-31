Watch: Hilarious moment flood victim in southern Spain reveals he only saved his wife’s meatballs when his house filled with water

IT was cloudy with a chance of meatballs in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on Thursday.

A flood victim has gone viral on social media after being filmed walking around the flooded city carrying a pot of his wife’s recently cooked meatballs.

It was one of the only things he saved when he was forced to leave his home as the floods began to fill it with water.

Speaking to Jerez Television he said: “My wife had made meatballs, you know, and with things as they are ‘we have to take out sofa, chairs’, no… the meatballs!”

A este hombre de Jerez se le ha inundado la casa y su preocupación ha sido salvar una olla de albóndigas.



España es única pic.twitter.com/Kr3mDIyGQ3 October 30, 2024

He added that his house had filled with half a metre of water but that ‘amid all the disaster who doesn’t want a meatball?’

He said they were extra special because they were made with sauce.

The man has been branded a ‘legend’ on social media for providing ‘comic relief’ amid the onslaught of tragic news related to the floods.

One local said on X: “We are the best country in the world.”

Another wrote: “Not his concern, but his wife’s! ‘No, not the sofas, save the meatballs!’, I can already imagine…

“They’re hard work to make. And on top of that, they’re done with a special sauce, not just tomato sauce.”