9 Nov, 2024
Watch: This is why Spaniards can’t stand living in London, according to an Andalucian expat

by

AN Andalucian expat has shared her reasons for why Spaniards can’t stand living in London. 

For many Spaniards, London is synonymous with great work opportunities, a buzzing social life and sipping pints in cosy pubs. 

However, the dream couldn’t be further from the reality according to one Sevillan expat. 

Coraline Diro Mero lives in the English capital and says ‘no Spaniard wants to stay’. 

One of the big problems, she says, is not making friends, but keeping them. 

As in any big city, it is easy to meet people but they are often transient and it’s hard to keep those friendships afloat. 

She also claims the British climate can cause ‘depression’, saying: “You don’t believe that the weather can affect you until it happens to you. One cloudy week, then two, then three, by the fourth you’re a bit depressed.”

Similarly, she says Brits are ‘cold and distant’, making it hard to integrate. 

Finally, she claims ‘there is no authentic British food’ despite the wide range of international cuisine available in the city. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

