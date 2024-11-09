Spain’s Catalunya region to create five new natural parks

CATALUNYA is moving forward with plans to create five new natural parks as part of its strategy to enhance environmental protection and promote biodiversity.

The initiative, led by the Department of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition, will build on the existing plan for the Prades Mountains Natural Park, expected to be operational in 2025.

Photo: Turismo Catalonia

It will see four other regions -L’Albera, Montsec, Alta Garrotxa, and Garraf – considered as future protected areas.

Jordi Sargatal, the Secretary for Ecological Transition, emphasises that these natural parks are meant to ‘showcase’ the Catalan government’s environmental policies on biodiversity, waste management and renewable energy.

Photo: Costa Brava Girona

He said: “We want people to be ‘environmentally enchanted’ when they visit our natural parks.” The changes could even see renewable energy infrastructures integrated into the parks. For example, L’Albera might host wind farms with safety measures for wildlife, such as stopping turbines when birds approach.

The proposed parks align with longstanding requests from local environmental and community groups.

According to Sargatal, there is significant local support for these initiatives, given the desire to protect natural areas while boosting sustainable tourism and ecological preservation.

He will involve rural communities and landowners in the planning process, saying: “We don’t want natural parks to be seen as a burden; instead, we’ll seek solutions and offer support to make the transition as beneficial as possible for those living nearby.”

Photo: Spain.info

For instance, although the Aiguamolls de l’Emporda park was initially established to curb urban expansion, it is now a thriving sanctuary and community asset.

Currently, Catalonia has just one national park- Aiguestortes i Estany de Sant Maurici.

Photo: Catalunya Turisme

In future, Sargatal hopes to add a marine area, such as Cap de Creus or the Medes Islands, to the region’s arsenal.