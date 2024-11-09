9 Nov, 2024
9 Nov, 2024 @ 09:00
·
1 min read

This is the safest region in Spain to live in, according to new study

by

A NEW study has revealed the safest regions in Spain to live in and the results might surprise you.

The Spanish National Statistics (INE) recently released findings showing the safest places to live in the country.

Asturias is favoured by tourists for its stunning hikes and family activities.
Photo: Turismo Asturias

It is an update on its Multidimensional Quality of Life Indicator (IMCV), a report evaluating each autonomous community’s health, education, leisure, governance, environment, work, and security outcomes.

Among these, security stands out in certain regions, with some showing significant improvement and consistently high ratings.

Topping the rankings is Asturias stands out with a security score of 106.808, some 6.6 points over the national average (110.242).

But the region doesn’t just excel in security; it ranks among the top ten regions for overall quality of life due to high scores in material wealth (102.486), employment (99.834), health (98.619), education (111.344), leisure and social relationships (95.833), governance and basic rights (100.668), environment (105.453), and general life satisfaction (103.753).

Just behind is Cantabria, with a security score of 105.824, Castilla y Leon with 105.820 and La Rioja with 105.750.

The full list is as follows: 

1. Asturias: 106.808

2. Cantabria: 105.824

3. Castilla y Leon: 105.820

4. La Rioja: 105.750

5. Galicia: 105.261

6. Extremadura: 105.041

7. Aragon: 105.026

8. Castilla-La Mancha: 104.256

9. Melilla: 102.954

10. Navarra: 102.719

While not top of the quality of life list, Asturias still places high in the rankings at sixth place. 

It is beaten by Navarra, with the first spot and a score of 105.290.

Navarra was voted the best quality of life in Spain
Photo: Navarra turismo

Here is the full list: 

1. Navarra: 105.290

2. La Rioja: 104.143

3. Aragon: 103.894

4. Basque Country: 103.886

5. Cantabria: 103.565

6. Asturias: 102.755

7. Balearic Islands: 102.613

8. Valencian Community: 102.560

9. Community of Madrid: 102.384

10. Castilla y Leon: 101.779

