1 bedroom Flat for sale in Costa Adeje with pool garage – € 379,000

Flat Costa Adeje, Tenerife 1 beds 1 baths € 379,000

This bright apartment is located in the privileged area of Torvisca Alto, enjoying fantastic views towards the coast and the ocean. This beautiful flat features a living room, an open plan kitchen, a spacious bedroom with fitted wardrobes and plenty of storage space, and a bathroom with shower. In addition, its over 27 m2 sunny terrace allows you to enjoy the area's excellent climate at any time of the day and offers fantastic sea views. The property is ideally located in the quiet residential complex Balcón del Atlántico, which counts with security gates at all its entrances, boasts 2… See full property details