At least two dead in Spain after train collides with car carrying expats

A TRAIN crash has left two people dead in Spain after a high speed service collided with a car.

SOME two Portuguese nationals have died in Palencia after a Renfe train collided with their vehicle (see photo above).

The incident occurred this morning at 9:56 am near Husillos, Palencia.

Despite the passing of two AVE workers, none of the 90 passengers on the train were injured.

It is believed more people could have been in the car but left the scene for unknown reasons.

The Alvia 4273 train travelling from Madrid to Santander, crushed the car and threw it some 900 metres.

Passengers were taken to Palencia by bus and services between Monzon de Campos and Palencia are interrupted.

Firefighters, paramedics, the Guardia Civil and emergency workers attended the scene.