Costa del Sol train latest: Regional and local leaders meet today to begin thrashing out long-awaited project 

REGIONAL and local leaders have met today to begin plans for the long-awaited Costa del Sol train.

The Minister for Transport, Oscar Puente, has hosted two technical round tables to discuss mobility problems on the Costa del Sol.

It is thought local leaders continued to push for the Costa del Sol train, suggesting options such as an extension of the Cercanias line, which currently reaches Fuengirola.

Representatives from the Junta de Andalucia, the Diputacion de Malaga and local town halls attended the meeting.

Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre has rejected plans to extend the Cercancias line alongside Oscar Puente, who says a ‘20 stop train would make people drive to Malaga like they always have.’

De la Torre has instead advocated for a line with fewer stops and a connection to the airport.

He wants the service to go as far as Estepona or Manilva to the west and Nerja in the east.

It is hoped today’s meetings will lead to concrete agreements and advances.

The meeting also included discussions on the enlargement of train platforms to increase passenger numbers and different proposals to manage the AP-7 toll road.