Must-visit: The seven new additions to Spain’s ‘most beautiful pueblos’ list

THE Beautiful Towns of Spain Association has announced seven new locations will join its ranks.

In Extremadura, one of the oldest cities in the region, Llerena made the list.

Photo: Turismo Llerena

With an outstanding historical and artistic heritage, many different cultures have influenced the city.

A place of deep cultural and religious significance, Llerena is full of impressive mudejar facades and stunning baroque churches.

It is also the birthplace of many important Spaniards and the Order of Saint James and Order of the Inquisition.

Local dishes include lamb raised on local pastures sampled in one of the many traditional restaurants dotted throughout the white village.

Alongside Llerena, Jerez de los Caballeros became another jewel in Extremadura’s crown.

Photo: Turismo Jerez de los Caballeros

Near the Portuguese border, the town has a rich history linked to the Knights Templar, with ancient walls, castles, temples and churches.

A must visit is the 15th century Santa Catalina church, a stunning gothic building adorned with intricate facades.

It is joined by at least two other 15th century gothic churches, each with their unique charm.

A great time to visit is Holy Week when religious processions walk the streets with their traditional southern pomp.

For meat lovers, the Jamon Iberico festival is also a fantastic excuse to visit.

The region of Teruel is well known for its fairytale towns, so it’s no surprise that two more have made the cut this year.

Perching atop various rocks, La Fresneda offers stunning views over Aragon’s Valle del Silencio from its castles and fortresses.

Photo: Turismo La Fresneda

A maze of porticoes, alleyways and manor houses, a wander around the town is an escape from modern times.

But if you ever tire of exploring lofty churches and timeless squares, venture out into the nearby countryside, where hikes featuring waterfalls and reservoirs await you.

For those with kids, the Greenway is a fabulous option as the converted railway tracks make an easy route for cyclists and walkers alike.

Also in Teruel, Linares de Mora is a sleepy mountain town mostly known for its surrounding natural beauty in the Sierra de Gudar.

White washed buildings line the streets leading to enchanting churches, castles and miradors.

Photo: Turismo Linares de Mora

It is also home to the Pino del Escobon, a 100-year-old pine tree measuring 22 metres tall.

Linares de Mora is particularly captivating in winter, when a blanket of snow covers the 18th century clock tower and the rivers become glazed over with ice.

Often overlooked, the region of Castilla y Leon has many hidden treasures to be discovered.

Berlanga de Duero, in Soria is just one of them with an impressive medieval fortress and whimsical porticoes tucked away throughout the town.

Photo: Turismo Berlanga de Duero

Dating back to medieval times, the town was once a fortress to protect muslim kings and the castle ruins still stand to this day.

Its opulence continued throughout the centuries, when a renaissance fever swept through the area with the construction of elegant palaces and gardens.

Highlights include the gothic Santa Maria del Mercado church and the old Jewish quarter, but wherever you look, the tudor-esque buildings laced with vines are sure to delight.

Meanwhile in Burgos, Poza de la Sal was recognised for its cobbled streets, well preserved medieval walls and fairytale architecture.

Photo: La Cosmopollila

Known as the entry to the La Bureba plains, the town takes its name from the huge salt crater ‘el salero’ which has characterised the area for centuries.

Home to many myths and legends, winter is said to begin in Poza when the first leaf falls from its stately chestnut tree.

The ‘pearl of the Sierra del Segura’, Letur, Albacete also claimed a spot on the list.

Tourists to the area can enjoy stunning routes to swimming holes and waterfalls on bike or foot.

The old town is extremely well preserved and it’s worth visiting the impressive renaissance Santa Maria church.