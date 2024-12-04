4 Dec, 2024
4 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Almunecar with pool garage – € 270,000

Apartment

Almuñécar, Granada

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 270,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Almunecar with pool garage - € 270,000

Lovley 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment situated in Playa Vellila in an urbanization that is front line beach with communal pool and gardens. The property has a 8m2 terrace that has lateral views to the sea and beach and has a separate kitchen, Lounge dining room and there is air conditioning in all the rooms. There is also shops, restaurants and bar within a few minutes’ walk. The property is sold with a private parking space and storage room. Ideal as a permeant home or as an investment. Sold furnished.[IW]… See full property details

