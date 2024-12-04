2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Almunecar with pool garage – € 270,000

Apartment Almuñécar, Granada 2 beds 1 baths € 270,000

Lovley 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment situated in Playa Vellila in an urbanization that is front line beach with communal pool and gardens. The property has a 8m2 terrace that has lateral views to the sea and beach and has a separate kitchen, Lounge dining room and there is air conditioning in all the rooms. There is also shops, restaurants and bar within a few minutes' walk. The property is sold with a private parking space and storage room. Ideal as a permeant home or as an investment. Sold furnished.