Snow arrives to Malaga: White stuff is visible from the Costa del Sol as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting

MALAGA has seen its first snow of the season as cold snap sees cool temperatures descend on the Costa del Sol.

Sudden cold temperatures has seen snow descend in Alfarnate, Axarquia.

A white blanket has covered the La Maroma peak (2,068 above sea level), as well as other high areas such as the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama.

Nieva sobre la Alta Axarquía, provincia de #Málaga. Imágenes que nos regalan los compañeros que se encuentran realizando tareas preventivas en el término de Alfarnate.



Bonita estampa invernal ?? pic.twitter.com/H6QchE0FFI — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) December 11, 2024

It’s not the first time snow has fallen this year, with some white stuff falling on October 27 during a DANA storm.

Throughout the day snowflakes will grace areas from 1,300-1,400 altitude in the western area of the province, particularly in the coastal mountains.

Tomorrow, it will rise to 1,500-1,600 metres and move over the Montes de Malaga, El Torcal and Sierra Bermeja.