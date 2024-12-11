11 Dec, 2024
11 Dec, 2024 @ 13:29
Snow arrives to Malaga: White stuff is visible from the Costa del Sol as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting

MALAGA has seen its first snow of the season as cold snap sees cool temperatures descend on the Costa del Sol. 

Sudden cold temperatures has seen snow descend in Alfarnate, Axarquia. 

A white blanket has covered the La Maroma peak (2,068 above sea level), as well as other high areas such as the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama. 

It’s not the first time snow has fallen this year, with some white stuff falling on October 27 during a DANA storm. 

Throughout the day snowflakes will grace areas from 1,300-1,400 altitude in the western area of the province, particularly in the coastal mountains. 

Tomorrow, it will rise to 1,500-1,600 metres and move over the Montes de Malaga, El Torcal and Sierra Bermeja.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

