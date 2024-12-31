3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage – € 416,000

Townhouse Mijas Costa, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 416,000

New release in Mijas! Magnificent residential complex of 3 and 4 bedroom townhouses with gardens and equipped kitchens. With magnificent communal services and excellent individual features. The philosophy of the project seeks to achieve a balance between architecture and nature. Designed to enhance the beauty of the surroundings by articulating a "resort" space that includes swimming pools with a chill-out area, a coworking area to work from the comfort of your home, a fully equipped gym and a social club where you can share unforgettable moments with your loved ones and neighbors….