31 Dec, 2024
31 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage – € 416,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage - € 416

Townhouse

Mijas Costa, Málaga

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 416,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage - € 416,000

New release in Mijas! Magnificent residential complex of 3 and 4 bedroom townhouses with gardens and equipped kitchens. With magnificent communal services and excellent individual features. The philosophy of the project seeks to achieve a balance between architecture and nature. Designed to enhance the beauty of the surroundings by articulating a "resort" space that includes swimming pools with a chill-out area, a coworking area to work from the comfort of your home, a fully equipped gym and a social club where you can share unforgettable moments with your loved ones and neighbors…. See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

